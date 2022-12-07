Vermilion Catholic, OCS meet for Division IV Title

The high school football state championships begin this week.

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles are the top seed in Division IV select and squares off with Ouachita Christian on Thursday, Dec. 8.

OCS is entering its fourth straight title appearance.

The Eagles from Abbeville are undefeated and are led by their smothering defense that's only allowed 65 points all year, including six shutouts.

VC now has the chance to bring one back to Abbeville for the first time since 2013.

“It's an opportunity we have fought for all year,” Vermilion Catholic head coach Broc Prejean said. “It's hard to believe that for six months or so that we’ve been working for this moment. These kids have earned it. They've put in all the work, effort, commitment, and sacrifice. I couldn't be happier for them.”

