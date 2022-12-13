Trev Faulk resigns as LCA head football coach

Trev Faulk resigned as the head football of Lafayette Christian, informing the school on Monday, Dec. 12.

This comes after the Knights fell to St. Thomas More, 52-48, in the select Divison II State Championship game.

In his seven seasons at LCA, the Knights made six consecutive state championship appearances (2017-2022) and won four in a row (2017-2020).

More to come.

