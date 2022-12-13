Watch Now
Trev Faulk resigns as LCA head football coach

Knights made 6 straight state title appearances, won 4 straight
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 17:27:30-05

Trev Faulk resigned as the head football of Lafayette Christian, informing the school on Monday, Dec. 12.

This comes after the Knights fell to St. Thomas More, 52-48, in the select Divison II State Championship game.

In his seven seasons at LCA, the Knights made six consecutive state championship appearances (2017-2022) and won four in a row (2017-2020).

More to come.
