Teurlings and Westgate meet for 9th time in district play

This week's Friday Night Football Game of the Week pivots to District 4-4A where Teurlings Catholic and Westgate face off.

The Rebels won last season's battle, but it didn't come easy as the Tigers scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to get within eight.

Both squads come into the matchup at 4-1 on the season. Their losses were against teams that have remained undefeated on the year.

This matchup is all about being familiar with each other. This is the ninth meeting between Teurlings and Westgate in league play dating back to 2013.

That is why the margin for error will be slim.

“I think it’s an advantage and disadvantage on both of our parts,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “We know each other sometimes to where we know when things are coming. There’s nothing new that either of us could do. We know who we are, and the better team will win.”

“Any win in this district is huge,” Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier said. “We take it one week at a time. I think last year was a great accomplishment for our district. We had teams in the semifinals and finals. I think our district is still on the rise.”

The series is tied 4-4 heading into Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel