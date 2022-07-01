Super 16 | Teurlings WR Kentrell Prejean

Teurlings wide receiver Kentrell Prejean can do a little of everything.

"He's got really great lateral ability and straight-line speed," Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said.

The senior's athleticism is his strongest asset, but the area that's talked about the most is his size.

Standing at 5 foot 10 inches and weighing 160 pounds, Prejean plays with an underdog mentality.

"I definitely play with a chip on my shoulder," Prejean said. "People look at me like he's this small kid and isn't the biggest receiver. When I go out there, I give it all I got."

Prejean uses that overlooked mindset as fuel, especially in his junior season where he grabbed more than 1,000 yards which ranked in the top ten in the state. He earned 1st Team 5-4A All-District honors.

"He's kind of like the point guard on our team," Charpentier said. "He's going to get a lot of attention, but he's going to open a lot of opportunities for other players. He's become hard to cover, especially in one-on-one situations."

That confident mindset comes from Prejean's father, who's been an instrumental piece in building his work ethic. That hustle starts in the weight room, where Prejean trains with his pops.

"It makes me feel loved," Prejean said. "Not everyone has a father in their life, so I'm blessed to have my father."

Prejean may be considered as small, but he holds a seven-foot belief in himself. And is sure that he can conquer anything, no matter how big or small.

"It's really about the heart that I have," Prejean said. "When I step on that field, I know that I'm the best. That's the type of mindset that I have going into the game."

