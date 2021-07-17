Super 16 | Loreauville's Collin and Calep Jacob

Chemistry is something you can't fake. It takes time to develop. But it's easy to see why its so natural for Collin and Calep Jacob.

"I mean he's great. We're the same person," Calep Jacob said. "We just play 2 different positions."

"Everyone ask us 'Do y'all think about the same thing?'" Collin Jacob added. "Some occasions (yes), some occasions not. But it's a blessing to play with them on the field."

The Jacob twins were born for football. With their fondest memories on the gridiron coming as early as 4 years old.

"I remember playing (with the) Swamp cats," Calep said. "Me throwing the ball to him. Him going score. Him blocking for me, losing my shoe in PE and all that.

"We used to play on this travel ball team and he was the quarterback," Collin recalls. "He winded up getting a concussion. I had to go in at quarterback and I actually went in the game for him. It just goes to show that when we put our minds to it, we can do anything."

Now, Calep and Collin use their "twinepathy" superpowers, to create magic for Loreauville on Friday nights. Calep is the quarterback while Collin is the wide receiver. Their connection is uncanny.

"That's just a God blessing," Collin, the wide receiver, explained. "The ability to know what route I run. If I see one play not working, then he knows what other route I'm running. It's a blessing that we can just read each others mind I guess."

Calep Jacob finished 2020 with over 1,400 yards of offense and 22 touchdowns. While Collin had 602 receiving yards and 10 TDs. But its probably on defense, where they pack the biggest punch.

Calep finished with 91 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 pass breakups. Meanwhile, Collin had 82 tackles, 4 INTs and 12 PBUs. The safety duo, both earning LFCA 2nd team all-state honors .

"I would say early on, because he played defense earlier, Collin was more physical. In the run game and in the way that he covered receivers," Loreauville Head Coach Terry Martin said. "As we got to mid-season last year, I really saw a change in Calep. Becoming much more physical, willing to come downhill and hit people and really starting to enjoy it."

The Jacob twins will also have a chance to continue playing together at the next level, as they share offers to Southern, Southeastern and Army among others.

"Us playing on the same team, on the same side of the ball would be a blessing." Collin said. "We always wished for that as we grew older."

"It would be great," Calep added. "I would love to play with that kid. I've been playing with him since we were 5. I don't know what it feels like to not play with him. It wouldn't feel the same if we didn't play together."

