Road to the Dome: STM looking to cap remarkable run with win over LCA

St. Thomas More went on an undefeated run through a tough district 4-4A to earn the one seed in Division II.

That included a 7 point win over LCA, who they will face again for the ultimate prize Friday in the Caesars Superdome.

"I think we both found out that we're both competitive," STM Head Coach Jim Hightower said about the 1st matchup. "We both have some playmakers on our team. We know how tough this game is going to be and it's going to be decided by the little things."

We've mentioned how the Knights have improved since that meeting, but the Cougars are also playing their best ball at the right time.

STM in the playoffs has won by an average of 36 points per game. And a win Friday would be the perfect finish to a rewarding season for the Cougs.

"It'd mean everything," Hightower explained. "I think this team has played to their potential about as good as any team I've ever had. It's not like we're loaded with super players. We just have a lot of solid football players that like playing the game and like working with their teammates."

"I was lucky enough to be on the team, on the field for the 1st and the 2nd (championship)," STM senior Kohl Brown added. "Being a senior. Being able to go into the dome. Being able to win a state championship. I can't even explain how big that would be for me."

LCA and STM will kickoff at noon Friday.

The Cougars are looking for their 3rd trophy in 4 years. Meanwhile, the Knights are searching for their 5th state title in 6 years, but their first in Division II.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel