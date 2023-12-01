Opelousas making strides in Cinderella run, first semi-finals appearance since 1994

OPELOUSAS — The past few seasons for Opelousas has been about building a winning program... Brick by brick.

Just last year, the Tigers finished 9-1, their second best season in program history.

"It's monumental. Especially when you start talking about still building the culture here and still trying to change the mindset of a kid", says head coach Jimmy Zachery.

Now, with a 10-3 record, OHS is back in the semi-finals for the first time since 1994.

"But to come this year and set out the goal that we wanted of a championship and be getting ready to play for the game to go to the championship, you can't ask for anything better."

And with one more win, the 12-seeded tigers could clinch their first-ever championship appearance.

"They really wrote us off. They got us projected to lose and it gives us motivation because why do you have us to lose? Because we're Opelousas? That doesn't make sense", says junior quarterback Zackeus Malveaux. "So we're just proving them wrong. The long talks, the workouts... it's all working to the championship."

It's been a minute for the Tigers playing at home at Donald Garner stadium. They kicked off their success tour hosting Rayne, defeating the Wolves 57-6. But they've carried their success on the road, defeating both West Feliciana and Lutcher... holding them to only 10 points while scoring 40 offensively. Zachery says their post-season success is because of their regular season strength of schedule.

"We had 8 away games this year. We've been on the road all year, going into hostile territory, going against great teams and for the most part, coming out victorious. We finished the regular season 7-3."

For the Tigers, it's more about the belief off the field, than the actual play on the field. For Zachery, an Opelousas alum who never sniffed the playoffs during his prep career. He says the past few weeks have been surreal.

"We never made it to the playoffs. Ever. We were terrible, if I'm being honest. We had like four different coaches my four years here. To come back full circle to my alma mater and to bring the program to prominence and dominance, it just feels good."

And as he looks to lead his team to the Dome, he's reminded that it's never been about the opponent on the other side but about the Tigers, from day one.

"We can run the ball, we can throw the ball. We really do it all. So, if they stop one thing, we can do the next. We don't really focus on the other team because we know what we got and know what we can do, and they have to stop us."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel