Opelousas hosts Rayne in playoff bout for FNF Game of the Week

Rayne and Opelousas will square off in the first round of the Division II Non-Select bracket.

Their playoff matchup is this week’s Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

The Tigers enter the playoffs as the 12th seed after finishing the regular season at 7-3.

OHS came up just short of repeating as District 5-4A champions but managed to win their final two games of the season.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are seeded 21st and had a few up-and-down moments on their 6-4 campaign.

However, they’ve made their way to the postseason for an eighth straight time.

Both offenses average 38 points a game. So, this matchup should be an even bout.

“They have athletes all over the place, and their well-coached,” Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry said. “It will be a big challenge for us, but this is the postseason. At this point, nothing is going to be easy. You have to compete and try to earn your next week.”

“Rayne is not a bad team at all,” Opelousas head coach Jimmy Zachery said. “If you come out being lackadaisical, they’ll get you. I don’t think they’re better than us but at the same time, you can’t take anybody lightly.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel