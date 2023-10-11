LCA, Teurlings set for District 4-4A showdown

This week's Friday Night Football Game of the Week takes place on Thursday night.

Lafayette Christian and Teurlings both enter week seven at 5-1 with 1-0 records in District 4-4A play.

The Knights and Rebels are no strangers to each other, especially after their matchups last season.

The district foes squared off twice on the season with an even split between the games.

Teurlings nabbed the regular season meeting thanks to a Bradford Cain game-winning touchdown.

However, their postseason outing would be the opposite as LCA scored a whopping 68 points and punched their ticket to the Division II Select title game.

This year's game will no doubt set the stage for a potential deep playoff run for either team.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere over there,” Knights head coach Hunter Landry said. “We try to preach to not make the game bigger than what it is. It’s big because it’s the next game that we get to play in. At the end of the day, it’s a high school football game. We’re going to go out there and compete to the best of our abilities.”

“We got them one time, and they got us one time,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “They have an elite play on their team in Ju’Juan Johnson and have a lot of really good players around him. The task at hand is to corral him. Nobody’s been able to do it, but we look forward to the challenge.”

