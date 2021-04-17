Kaplan named VC's Brodie as its head football coach

Kaplan appears to have named Corie Brodie as its next head coach, replacing Stephen Lotief.

Kaplan HS has gained one hell of a leader today...Cory Brodie @brodie_coach



Proud of you. Much love bro. pic.twitter.com/2k0Cn6nuPm — Skillz Evolution SOUTH - Craig Brodie (@coach_brodie) April 16, 2021

Brodie confirmed this post Friday evening.

He most recently coached at Vermilion Catholic, serving as the team's defensive coordinator.

Both VC's coordinators from last season have been hired as head coaches this week. Offensive coordinator Travis Blaize was named Westminster head coach earlier this week.

