Westminster names Blaize, VC assistant, its next head football coach

Westminster Christian Academy hired Travis Blaze as its next head football coach, the school announced Monday.

Blaize, a Catholic High graduate, leaves his post as Vermilion Catholic offensive coordinator. The Screamin' Eagles averaged more than 44 points-per-game last season, making it to the Division IV semifinals. Blaize coached VC's girls soccer, too.

He previously coached at Abbeville and Comeaux before arriving at VC.

Blaize replaces Patrick Clarkston, who left to work as an assistant principal and dean of students at Slaughter Community Charter.

