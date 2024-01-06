Ju'Juan Johnson continues senior year success; scores invite to All-American Bowl

LAFAYETTE — "I'm at joy and I'm at peace with knowing that he's going to be okay", says mother, Tamica Francis. "He's doing it and he's breaking generational curses. It's emotional."

Some may consider jujuan johnson, "Lucky Number 7" but if you ask him, he'll tell you that he's been blessed with God-given talent.

"I can't take no credit for that. It's God", says Johnson. "God did everything in my life. He put me through so many trials and tribulations that I got to break through them all and I got to my destination."

That same talent that's put him in the best situations.

This season alone, Johnson led the Knights back to the state championship, scored many state recognition like shattering the Louisiana all-purpose yards, a record that stood for 24 years, and even national applause, being named a Maxpreps player of the year.

As many have witnessed Johnson's star power, including former LCA head coach, Trev Faulk, he says his level of play, is no surprise.

"We knew that he had a lot of the intangibles in the ninth grade when playing against the defending state champion, Acadiana", says Faulk. "He was thrust into action one series in his freshman season and really handled it like a season veteran. Just seeing the work ethic and the discipline and all of those things kind of take shape and seeing him grow into a leadership role as a sophomore and then continuing on I think would be the first time I really saw him jump off the page."

Speaking of levels, Johnson is now officially an All-American. This weekend, the four-star prospect will play in the Adidas All-American Bowl, a game featuring 100 of the nation's top prep stars.

Johnson will strut his stuff at defensive back while taking a few snaps under center as well. For his Uncle Jerry, he just wants his nephew to make the most of this experience.

"I want to see him go have fun. They're going to use him all around. I don't think he even knows it yet but the surprise is he'll get a little spin at quarterback", says Jerry Mitchell. "Kind of like LSU is going to use him. I'm just excited to see him go out there and compete with other four and five star guys that are ranked like where he's at."

A game that Johnson grew up watching, now he'll be apart of. For him, it's a full circle moment and a testament of his hard work.

"It made me feel like I finally got to one of my goals because it's not the end goal at all. I still want to go past this and go to college and fight in college and go to the NFL so to get to one milestone in my life, it's just great to experience."

