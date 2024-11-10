Here are the 2024 LHSAA football playoff brackets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2024 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 14th-16th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

The LHSAA released the following press release:

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has officially released the 2024 football playoff brackets, marking the start of an exciting postseason for teams across the state. Fans, players, and coaches can now view the much-anticipated brackets on the LHSAA website at lhsaa.org/football. Brackets for all divisions are available under the “playoff brackets” section, accessible from the top of the page.

In an update to the Division II Select bracket, University Lab High School’s record has been revised to 8-2. This change follows a recent legal development in which a temporary restraining order (TRO) was filed on behalf of University Lab, requiring the LHSAA to suspend previously imposed penalties and temporarily reinstate the school’s wins. The LHSAA will continue to follow the legal proceedings and make any necessary adjustments as the case is resolved.

The LHSAA expressed gratitude to schools, fans, and the community for their patience amid this unique situation. They look forward to an exciting postseason and wish all participating teams the best as they compete for the championship title.

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

27. Live Oak at 6. Southside

18. Westgate at 15. St. Amant

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

24. Assumption at 9. Iota

25. Rayne at 8. Lakeshore

3. Jennings - BYE

19. Bastrop at 14. Opelousas

22. DeRidder at 11. Northwest

23. North Vermilion at 10. Belle Chasse

18. Cecilia at 15. Pearl River

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

25. North Webster at 8. Kaplan

20. Crowley at 13. Westlake

27. Patterson at 6. Sterlington

23. Port Allen at 10. Church Point

18. Marksville at 15. Loreauville

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

24. West St. Mary at 9. Welsh

25. Lake Arthur at 8. Ferriday

21. Centerville at 12. General Trass

4. Jeanerette - BYE

19. Franklin at 14. White Castle

22. Basile at 11. Elton

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

24. Carencro at 9. St. Augustine

8. St. Thomas More - BYE

3. Acadiana - BYE

22. Lafayette at 11. Jesuit

6. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)

21. Northside at 12. St. Charles

DIVISION III (Select)

17. Lafayette Renaissance at 16. Parkview Baptist

24. Beekman Charter at 9. Lafayette Christian

8. Notre Dame - BYE

7. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

DIVISION IV (Select)

1. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

17. Delta Charter at 16. Westminster Christian

8. St. Edmund - BYE

5. Ascension Episcopal - BYE

20. Sacred Heart at 13. Southern Lab

19. Lincoln Prep at 14. Central Catholic

18. Westminster - Lafayette at 15. Opelousas Catholic

In total, 40 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

------------------------------------------------------------

