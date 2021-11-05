GOTW Preview: Westgate vs Carencro

Our FNF Game of the Week in Week 10 features Carencro facing Westgate.

All the cards are on the table in this District 5-4A contest. Westgate is 3-0 in league play while Carencro is 2-1.

If Westgate wins, the tigers are outright champs but if the bears win, they'd get a share of the crown along with St. Thomas More and Westgate.

Just like when you were in kindergarten, Westgate wants no part in dividing the throne, which sets the stage for an interesting contest.

“You don't want to share things,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “We can be selfish about certain things in life so here's our chance that we can be. The biggest thing is to not get caught up in that too much, go play, and let whatever happens to happen.”

“We have to play one of our best games of the season,” Carencro head coach Tony Courville. “We have to be as mistake-free as possible and tackle as well as we can.”

