Game of the Week Rewind: Teurlings outlasts Westgate, 30-22

NEW IBERIA — The Teurlings Catholic Rebels outlasts Westgate to snap the longest active win streak in the state.

"It's a huge win on the road, it's a great football team", says head coach Dane Charpentier. "Just really proud of our kids and the way they handled themselves in the game and the way they competed."

The Rebels took the first lead early in the game and never let up. A big credit to their offensive success was led by quarterback Preston Welch, wide receiver Kentrell Prejean and running back weapons, Tanner Brinkman and KJ James.

"Preston and KP played big time in the first half and they were able to make some big time hookups and it kind of made them switch defenses and we were able to run the ball."

Teurlings silenced the Tigers in the second and third quarters before they looked to come back putting together 15 points in the 4th.

Teurlings stays perfect on the season with a 6-0 record before taking on Lafayette Christian in week 7.

