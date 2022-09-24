Game of the Week Rewind: Post-game interview with Westgate's Ryan Antoine

ST. MARTINVILLE &amp;nbsp;—&amp;nbsp;

The Westgate Tigers continue to breeze through their schedule as they stay undefeated after defeating St. Martinville, 55-20.

Westgate's defense shutting out St. Martinville in the second half, was leading at the break 34-20. They won the turnover battle including a pick-six from Bryant Leon, taking their first lead of the night, 12-6.

"Our guys believed in it and that's what we expected from our guys", says Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine. "Our defensive coordinator sat them down and told them to not let them (St. Martinville) score another point."

"We're just getting better every single play. We still have some things we need to work on... but we'll watch film and try to get better every single day."

