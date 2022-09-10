Game of the Week Rewind: Post-game interview with Vermilion Catholic's Broc Prejean

ABBEVILLE &amp;nbsp;—&amp;nbsp;

Vermilion Catholic picked up their second win of the season over Ascension Episcopal, 48-24.

Quarterback Jonathan Dartez threw for 64 yards and 1 touchdown, but most of the effort was on the ground picking up 218 yards on 19 carries.

"He's our heartbeat on offense", says head coach Broc Prejean. "He understands his role and understands he needs to take care of the football and he understands those other 10 guys all have his back."

The defense flew around to the football where three Eagles caught interceptions including Lewis Briggs and Brett LeBlanc, but also the quarterback of the defense, Ashton Belaire succeeded on both sides of the ball. Belaire picked up 32 yards on 4 carries and a touchdown in the first half.

Prejean says his expectation for the defensive unit is to not get complacent.

"We got Loreauville coming in next week and Coach Martin has those guys rolling as well so just have to understand that it's all about getting better and keep trending upwards."

