Game of the Week Rewind: Loreauville's dominant performance leads them to victory over Ascension Episcopal

YOUNGSVILLE — With a win over Ascension Episcopal, Loreauville is not guaranteed at least a share of the district 8-2A title, pending the rest of the regular season.

The Tigers putting together one of their more dominant performances from start to finish holding the Blue Gators to under ten points, in the 30-9 victory.

LHS was led in the victory by receiver Kylon Polk who finished with nearly 60 yards and scores.

"He's not the fastest kid in the world, he's not the tallest kid in the world but he's a really good athlete and he makes good plays."

Also, the Tigers winning the turnover margin with an early interception that turned into 8 and also a fumble on the following Gators' possession.

Next up for Loreauville, they face rivals Catholic-New Iberia.

