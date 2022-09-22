Game of the Week Preview: Westgate v. St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE — If you want exciting teams to watch in Acadiana, St. Martinville and Westgate are worth the price of admission. Both of these purple and gold Tigers have explosive offenses with tons of division 1 college talent and title aspirations.

For Westgate, they're off to a perfect 3-0 as they try to repeat as state champions and meanwhile St. Martinville is only 1-2 but their losses to Cecilia and Notre Dame are not indicative of how good this team could be.

This game is also an old district rivalry as the 2 schools are separated by about 10 miles.

"That's a quality ball club", says Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine. "It lets us know where we're at this year but it's still early and it won't be the game that defines us. We definitely want to go out there and play our best brand of football. We know we definitely have to with the strong ball club they have. Coach Vincent (Derouen) and his coaching staff always do a great job of getting his guys prepared."

"It's close proximity and a lot of the kids know each other and it's a good measuring stick for us", says St. Martinville head coach Vincent Derouen. "They have some outstanding athletes and the coaches do a great job over there so we're definitely looking forward to it because those are the kind of things we'll see in the playoffs."

