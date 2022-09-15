Game of the Week Preview: Southside v. Carencro

CARENCRO — In the next year or so the SEC will expand to 16 teams making them a super conference in college football.

In Louisiana, the high school equivalent would be District 3-A as there are 9 programs within the league.

Acadiana has been the kings of 3-5A but Carencro and Southside are arguably the top 2 contenders for the throne and that's why the Golden Bears and Sharks are our game of the week.

Carencro are the new neighbors in district and are off to a 2-0 start after impressive wins over Alexandria and Barbe. Meanwhile Southside is 1-1 but finished in 2nd place last season in district.

This matchup will feature strength versus strength as both teams thrive on the run game.

"Possessions will be limited. They're known for their version of the veer and hopefully we're becoming known for ours", says Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot. "Every possession means a lot."

"They're very impressive in all 3 phases of the game. Both sides of the line of scrimmage are very physical. Big physical kids", says Bears' head coach Tony Courville. "We've got some big skill players. We've played them the last few years. We were able to come out with the win all 3 times."

