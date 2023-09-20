Game of the Week Preview: Notre Dame v Teurlings Catholic

LAFAYETTE — For our Game of the Week, it's a long standing rivalry between two powerhouses.

In fact, 2023 will mark the 15th consecutive meeting between Teurlings Catholic and Notre Dame as both teams enter week 4 with a 2-1 record.

A storied rivalry between the programs where things have been brighter for Teurlings in the last two meetings.

The Rebels have rallied 72 total points, where the Pios were able to muster up 35.

For Notre Dame head coach Louis Cook, he says this game will be a magnifying glass to show where they are in the season.

"It's a big series for us. We love being able to do it because it tells us where we are", says Cook. "We've gone through three weeks now and we'd like to think that we've been better each week and we'll find out first hand exactly where we are after this game."

"Notre Dame is a game in itself.", says Teurlings Catholic head coach Dane Charpentier. "It doesn't matter if its district, or non-district, it's a big game no matter where it falls in the season so certainly we shouldn't have any problems focusing on the Pios."

