Game of the Week Preview: Madison Prep v. St. Thomas More

LAFAYETTE — The St. Thomas More Cougars are more than meets the eye.

Offensively, they average over 42 points per game and on defense, they've posted two shutouts on the year including last week's playoff win over Helen Cox. But in our Game of the Week finale, it's only right that we showcase the Cougars in what's bound to be a good one against a familiar foe.

STM hosted Madison Prep out of Baton Rouge in week one last season where they fell to the Chargers, 38-35. But with higher stakes, a win this week would advance STM to the Division II semi-finals... or like most would prefer, closer to the Dome.

Madison Prep comes into this match-up after a 6-0 win, in overtime, knocking off the division II champs of 2021, but for Cougars head coach, Jim Hightower, he says he expects it to be a tough ball game.

"They're a very disciplined team, we experienced them last year", says Hightower. "We got to see them up close, they're very athletic, and very disciplined. We've got a lot of respect for the way they play the game."

"They're really talented, they're athletic and long", says quarterback Sam Altmann. "They're long and make a lot of plays. They get in places you don't expect normal high school people to get to."

