Game of the Week Preview: Loreauville and Ascension Episcopal

YOUNGSVILLE — In week 8, a win for either program holds a little more weight considering a clinch of the district 8-2A title.

The tigers and the blue gators are blemish free in district action, and neither are new to the crown.

In the last couple of seasons, they're typically favored.

In 2022, both teams finished with the same district record but AES defeated Loreauville to win the title. In 2021, Loreauville was undefeated in district play, while AES was a game short.

Tigers head coach terry martin says while it would be nice to put a bow on it early, there's still a worthy opponent on the other side.

"For the last two years, it's kind of come down to the two of us", says Martin.

"We had two COVID year that kind of cut everything short and the year after that we ended up beating them, and then that last year they end up beating us and we actually finished with the same district record overall but they beat us head to head. I guess when you look at it that way, is an important game but again I'm just trying to get the Friday and worry about them as it as a team and not about anything."

Continuing to get sharp, you know, stay sharp on offense. We've been we've been doing a really good job operating our offense", says AES head coach, Stephen Hearen. "Taking care of the football and making sure we continue to execute. There has been something we've done a pretty good job of the last few weeks and then defensively, continuing to focus on assignment, making sure that our eyes are bright spot. We're gonna eliminate big plays."

