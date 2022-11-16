Game of the Week Preview: Acadiana vs Carencro

CARENCRO — Very seldom does a team get a revenge game in the same season, but that's what Carencro gets in round two of the playoffs.

Almost three weeks ago, the Bears lost by one point to Acadiana and face the Rams again on Friday, Nov. 18 as our FNF Game of the Week.

The Bears scored with two minutes left in the game and trailed by one. Instead of kicking the extra point, Tony Courville bet on his offense to go for two but couldn't cash in.

Since the October 27th meeting, Acadiana won two more games including their first-round drumming of Riverdale.

Meanwhile, Carencro received a bye for the opening round.

With these district rivals meeting once again, their last game means nothing this week this time around.

“We've told them that we're in the playoffs,” Courville said. “It's the next team-up. It just so happens to be a district rival. We talk about W.A.R. It means to win, advance, repeat.”

“It's going to be a good game,” Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. “It's a physical game. Both teams are well-coached and have good players. It's a good rivalry, and it's always a good football game.”

