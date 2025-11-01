Friday Night Live Week 9 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 9 of high school football brought fireworks across Acadiana, with several teams putting up big offensive numbers as the regular season nears its end. Acadiana rolled to a 49-21 victory over Sam Houston, while Teurlings Catholic made a statement with a 38-14 win over St. Thomas More to clinch the District 4-4A crown.

Elsewhere, Vermilion Catholic dominated Gueydan 63-0, and St. Edmund posted a 48-0 shutout over Bolton Academy. Cecilia edged Livonia 26-20, and Notre Dame downed Lafayette Renaissance Charter 38-19.

Friday's Scores:



St. James 57, Patterson 0

Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0

Vermilion Catholic 63, Gueydan 0

Northwest 37, Crowley 0

Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 21

St. Edmund 48, Bolton Academy 0

Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14

Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14

Loreauville 36, Franklin 20

Kinder 58, Port Barre 12

Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12

Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20

Opelousas Catholic 46, Berchmans Academy 6

Rayne 57, North Vermilion 43

Notre Dame 38, Lafayette Renaissance Charter 19

Cecilia 26, Livonia 20

Leesville 36, Eunice 34

Iota 48, Mamou 0

Elton 50, Grand Lake 35

Ascension Episcopal 49, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 21

St. Martinville 50, Abbeville 40

Thursday's Scores:

