Friday Night Live Week 9 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 9 of high school football brought fireworks across Acadiana, with several teams putting up big offensive numbers as the regular season nears its end. Acadiana rolled to a 49-21 victory over Sam Houston, while Teurlings Catholic made a statement with a 38-14 win over St. Thomas More to clinch the District 4-4A crown.

Elsewhere, Vermilion Catholic dominated Gueydan 63-0, and St. Edmund posted a 48-0 shutout over Bolton Academy. Cecilia edged Livonia 26-20, and Notre Dame downed Lafayette Renaissance Charter 38-19.

Friday's Scores:

  • St. James 57, Patterson 0
  • Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0
  • Vermilion Catholic 63, Gueydan 0
  • Northwest 37, Crowley 0
  • Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 21
  • St. Edmund 48, Bolton Academy 0
  • Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14
  • Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14
  • Loreauville 36, Franklin 20
  • Kinder 58, Port Barre 12
  • Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12
  • Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20
  • Opelousas Catholic 46, Berchmans Academy 6
  • Rayne 57, North Vermilion 43
  • Notre Dame 38, Lafayette Renaissance Charter 19
  • Cecilia 26, Livonia 20
  • Leesville 36, Eunice 34
  • Iota 48, Mamou 0
  • Elton 50, Grand Lake 35
  • Ascension Episcopal 49, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 21
  • St. Martinville 50, Abbeville 40

Thursday's Scores:

  • Erath 50, Kaplan 8
  • Basile 35, Oberlin 8
  • Lafayette Christian 24, Evangel Christian 22
  • Catholic (PC) 36, Sacred Heart (VP) 24
  • Catholic (NI) 55, West St. Mary 6
  • Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8
  • Southside 70, Carencro 35
  • Donaldsonville 49, Berwick 6
  • Jennings 34, St. Louis Catholic 24
