Friday Night Live Week 9 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 9 of high school football brought fireworks across Acadiana, with several teams putting up big offensive numbers as the regular season nears its end. Acadiana rolled to a 49-21 victory over Sam Houston, while Teurlings Catholic made a statement with a 38-14 win over St. Thomas More to clinch the District 4-4A crown.
Elsewhere, Vermilion Catholic dominated Gueydan 63-0, and St. Edmund posted a 48-0 shutout over Bolton Academy. Cecilia edged Livonia 26-20, and Notre Dame downed Lafayette Renaissance Charter 38-19.
Friday's Scores:
- St. James 57, Patterson 0
- Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0
- Vermilion Catholic 63, Gueydan 0
- Northwest 37, Crowley 0
- Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 21
- St. Edmund 48, Bolton Academy 0
- Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14
- Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14
- Loreauville 36, Franklin 20
- Kinder 58, Port Barre 12
- Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12
- Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20
- Opelousas Catholic 46, Berchmans Academy 6
- Rayne 57, North Vermilion 43
- Notre Dame 38, Lafayette Renaissance Charter 19
- Cecilia 26, Livonia 20
- Leesville 36, Eunice 34
- Iota 48, Mamou 0
- Elton 50, Grand Lake 35
- Ascension Episcopal 49, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 21
- St. Martinville 50, Abbeville 40
Thursday's Scores:
- Erath 50, Kaplan 8
- Basile 35, Oberlin 8
- Lafayette Christian 24, Evangel Christian 22
- Catholic (PC) 36, Sacred Heart (VP) 24
- Catholic (NI) 55, West St. Mary 6
- Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8
- Southside 70, Carencro 35
- Donaldsonville 49, Berwick 6
- Jennings 34, St. Louis Catholic 24