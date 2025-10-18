Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Week 7 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 7 of the high school football season featured several lopsided victories across Acadiana, with multiple teams asserting their dominance as district play heats up. Lafayette Christian powered through Notre Dame 41-7, while Carencro exploded for a 65-21 win over Sam Houston. Southside rolled past Sulphur 63-17, and Acadiana doubled up Lafayette 42-21.

Teurlings Catholic shut out North Vermilion 49-0, and St. Thomas More stayed hot with a 63-10 rout of Comeaux. Cecilia handled Beau Chene 47-14, and Ascension Episcopal topped Vermilion Catholic 35-14.

Elsewhere, Eunice defeated LaGrange 38-0, Erath crushed Berwick 49-0, and Catholic–New Iberia cruised past Delcambre 49-6.

Friday's Scores

  • Barbe 49, New Iberia 0
  • Hamilton Christian 28, Elton 21
  • Carencro 65, Sam Houston 21
  • Southside 63, Sulphur 17
  • Lafayette Christian 41, Notre Dame 7
  • Acadiana 42, Lafayette 21
  • Eunice 38, Lagrange 0
  • St. Thomas More 63, Comeaux 10
  • Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 14
  • Loreauville 47, Houma Christian 9
  • Teurlings Catholic 49, North Vermilion 0
  • Erath 49, Berwick 0
  • Jennings 55, South Beauregard 14
  • South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 14
  • Belle Chasse 57, Patterson 19
  • Ascension Episcopal 35, Vermilion Catholic 14
  • Catholic (NI) 49, Delcambre 6
  • Lafayette Renaissance 52, Welsh 7
  • Central Catholic 34, Centerville 13
  • Covenant Christian 56, Hanson Memorial 6
  • Basile 7, Grand Lake 0
  • Westminster Christian-Opelousas 35, Port Barre 16
  • Ville Platte 28, Mamou 26
  • Opelousas Catholic 57, North Central 6
  • Jeanerette 18, St. Martinville 13
  • Richwood 28, Lake Arthur 14
  • St. Edmund 58, Sacred Heart(VP) 36

Thursday’s Scores

  • Northside 46, Breaux Bridge 26
  • Westminster-Lafayette 49, Highland Baptist 14
  • Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
  • Westgate 48, Rayne 0
  • Northwest 43, Church Point 33
  • Opelousas 44, Livonia 0
  • Crowley 48, Pine Prairie 0
  • Westlake 35, Iota 21
  • Franklinton 33, Abbeville 30
