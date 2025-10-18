Friday Night Live Week 7 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 7 of the high school football season featured several lopsided victories across Acadiana, with multiple teams asserting their dominance as district play heats up. Lafayette Christian powered through Notre Dame 41-7, while Carencro exploded for a 65-21 win over Sam Houston. Southside rolled past Sulphur 63-17, and Acadiana doubled up Lafayette 42-21.
Teurlings Catholic shut out North Vermilion 49-0, and St. Thomas More stayed hot with a 63-10 rout of Comeaux. Cecilia handled Beau Chene 47-14, and Ascension Episcopal topped Vermilion Catholic 35-14.
Elsewhere, Eunice defeated LaGrange 38-0, Erath crushed Berwick 49-0, and Catholic–New Iberia cruised past Delcambre 49-6.
Friday's Scores
- Barbe 49, New Iberia 0
- Hamilton Christian 28, Elton 21
- Carencro 65, Sam Houston 21
- Southside 63, Sulphur 17
- Lafayette Christian 41, Notre Dame 7
- Acadiana 42, Lafayette 21
- Eunice 38, Lagrange 0
- St. Thomas More 63, Comeaux 10
- Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 14
- Loreauville 47, Houma Christian 9
- Teurlings Catholic 49, North Vermilion 0
- Erath 49, Berwick 0
- Jennings 55, South Beauregard 14
- South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 14
- Belle Chasse 57, Patterson 19
- Ascension Episcopal 35, Vermilion Catholic 14
- Catholic (NI) 49, Delcambre 6
- Lafayette Renaissance 52, Welsh 7
- Central Catholic 34, Centerville 13
- Covenant Christian 56, Hanson Memorial 6
- Basile 7, Grand Lake 0
- Westminster Christian-Opelousas 35, Port Barre 16
- Ville Platte 28, Mamou 26
- Opelousas Catholic 57, North Central 6
- Jeanerette 18, St. Martinville 13
- Richwood 28, Lake Arthur 14
- St. Edmund 58, Sacred Heart(VP) 36
Thursday’s Scores
- Northside 46, Breaux Bridge 26
- Westminster-Lafayette 49, Highland Baptist 14
- Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
- Westgate 48, Rayne 0
- Northwest 43, Church Point 33
- Opelousas 44, Livonia 0
- Crowley 48, Pine Prairie 0
- Westlake 35, Iota 21
- Franklinton 33, Abbeville 30