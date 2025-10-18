Friday Night Live Week 7 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Week 7 of the high school football season featured several lopsided victories across Acadiana, with multiple teams asserting their dominance as district play heats up. Lafayette Christian powered through Notre Dame 41-7, while Carencro exploded for a 65-21 win over Sam Houston. Southside rolled past Sulphur 63-17, and Acadiana doubled up Lafayette 42-21.

Teurlings Catholic shut out North Vermilion 49-0, and St. Thomas More stayed hot with a 63-10 rout of Comeaux. Cecilia handled Beau Chene 47-14, and Ascension Episcopal topped Vermilion Catholic 35-14.

Elsewhere, Eunice defeated LaGrange 38-0, Erath crushed Berwick 49-0, and Catholic–New Iberia cruised past Delcambre 49-6.

Friday's Scores



Barbe 49, New Iberia 0

Hamilton Christian 28, Elton 21

Carencro 65, Sam Houston 21

Southside 63, Sulphur 17

Lafayette Christian 41, Notre Dame 7

Acadiana 42, Lafayette 21

Eunice 38, Lagrange 0

St. Thomas More 63, Comeaux 10

Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 14

Loreauville 47, Houma Christian 9

Teurlings Catholic 49, North Vermilion 0

Erath 49, Berwick 0

Jennings 55, South Beauregard 14

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 14

Belle Chasse 57, Patterson 19

Ascension Episcopal 35, Vermilion Catholic 14

Catholic (NI) 49, Delcambre 6

Lafayette Renaissance 52, Welsh 7

Central Catholic 34, Centerville 13

Covenant Christian 56, Hanson Memorial 6

Basile 7, Grand Lake 0

Westminster Christian-Opelousas 35, Port Barre 16

Ville Platte 28, Mamou 26

Opelousas Catholic 57, North Central 6

Jeanerette 18, St. Martinville 13

Richwood 28, Lake Arthur 14

St. Edmund 58, Sacred Heart(VP) 36



Thursday’s Scores

