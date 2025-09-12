Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday Night Live Brings Week 2 to Lafayette Parish

Carencro vs. LCA
Week 1 of Friday Night Live left us fired up and ready for more amazing football.  

This week, KATC is bringing Acadiana all the action from Carencro High’s home game show down with LCA. Join the KATC Team tonight, Friday, September 12, at 6 PM for special coverage from the CroDome.

Friday Night Live has 8 more weeks of tackles, touchdowns, and victories ahead. Our sports team will have full coverage of all Week 2 games happening in your area at 10 PM. Be sure to check KATC.com/sports and KATC.com/fridaynightlive for all your high school sports highlights.

See the top moments from last week’s FNL matchup between Eunice and Northwest.

The Eunice High Bobcat Cheerleaders were named KATC’s Week 1 Top Squad. Watch them cheer their team to victory in last week’s KATC Top Squad highlight.

