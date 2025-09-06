Friday Night Live Week 1 scores and highlights

A slate of lopsided victories and a handful of tight finishes highlighted Friday’s high school football action across the area.
Westminster Christian rolled to a shutout, and several other teams posted dominant wins, while a few games came down to the final possessions. Carencro edged St. Thomas More in a three-point thriller, Lafayette Christian narrowly downed Archbishop Rummel and Kinder held off Welsh in a four-point game.
Here are Friday’s results:
Northside 49, Ville Platte 8
Washington-Marion 44, Abbeville 14
Sacred Heart (VP) 32, Oakdale 0
St. John 36, Hanson Memorial 19
West St. Mary 48, Berchmans Academy 14
Erath 34, Loreauville 19
Lafayette 52, Franklin 8
St. Edmund 58, Elton 28
Morgan City 40, Berwick 14
Delcambre 51, Centerville 30
Kinder 36, Welsh 32
Carencro 30, St. Thomas More 27
Natchitoches Central 41, Breaux Bridge 0
Houma Christian 48, Highland Baptist 0
Lafayette Renaissance Charter 35, Prairieville 14
Pickering 56, Gueydan 14
Lafayette Christian 27, Archbishop Rummel 26
Pineville 44, New Iberia 26
Notre Dame 35, Southside 28
St. Martinville 34, Cecilia 29
Jeanerette 44, Patterson 20
Eunice 16, Northwest 14
South Terrebonne 17, Comeaux 0
Ascension Episcopal 41, Kaplan 7
Catholic (NI) 20, Vermilion Catholic 0
Iowa 35, Jennings 6
Westminster Christian-Opelousas 62, Pine Prairie 0
Rayne 35, Beau Chene 7
Ruston 49, Acadiana 7
Lake Arthur 35, Basile 0
