FNL24 Week 2: Highlights and Scores

Acadiana highlights, scores, and more from Week 2
If you missed our Week 2 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.

You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.

FRIDAY SCORES:

Basile 20, Mamou 18

Marksville 30, Church Point 22

Delcambre 47, Berchmans Academy 0

Jennings 34, Eunice 0

Iota 30, Kinder 20

Lafayette Christian 38, Carencro 21

Northwest 50, Rayne 14

Notre Dame 51, Ville Platte 0

Sacred Heart 45, Pine Prairie 12

Catholic - B.R. 18, St. Thomas More 14

Teurlings Catholic 48, Sam Houston 21

Vermilion Catholic 45, Breaux Bridge 0

Welsh 42, Oakdale 13

Catholic - P.C. 54, Crowley 12

Elton 45, Northwood - Lena 6

Hamilton Christian 60, Highland Baptist 7

DeQuincy 31, Lake Arthur 14

Sulphur 24, Northside 19

Opelousas Catholic 55, East Beauregard 8

