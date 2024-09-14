FNL24 Week 2: Highlights and Scores

If you missed our Week 2 Friday Night Live show, we've got you covered.
You can find all the highlights, scores, and more from your favorite football team here.
FRIDAY SCORES:
Basile 20, Mamou 18
Marksville 30, Church Point 22
Delcambre 47, Berchmans Academy 0
Jennings 34, Eunice 0
Iota 30, Kinder 20
Lafayette Christian 38, Carencro 21
Northwest 50, Rayne 14
Notre Dame 51, Ville Platte 0
Sacred Heart 45, Pine Prairie 12
Catholic - B.R. 18, St. Thomas More 14
Teurlings Catholic 48, Sam Houston 21
Vermilion Catholic 45, Breaux Bridge 0
Welsh 42, Oakdale 13
Catholic - P.C. 54, Crowley 12
Elton 45, Northwood - Lena 6
Hamilton Christian 60, Highland Baptist 7
DeQuincy 31, Lake Arthur 14
Sulphur 24, Northside 19
Opelousas Catholic 55, East Beauregard 8
Sacred Heart 45, Pine Prairie 12
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers