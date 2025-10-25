Friday Night Live Week 8 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana held off a late rally from Southside to earn a 17-14 victory in one of Friday night’s top matchups in Week 8. St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, and Cecilia each posted dominant wins, while Breaux Bridge and St. Edmund escaped with one-point thrillers.

Friday's Scores:



Covenant Christian 21, Jeanerette 18

Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 15

Port Barre 19, Oakdale 14

St. Edmund 52, Catholic (PC) 50

Northwest 40, Mamou 0

St. Thomas More 56, Rayne 8

South Lafource 48, Morgan City 12

Teurlings Catholic 64, East Ascension 29

Cecilia 53, Opelousas 7

Acadiana 17, Southside 14

Lafayette Christian 52, Welsh 14

Sacred Heart (VP) 49, North Central 0

Lafayette Renaissance Charter 51, Lake Arthur 0

Riverside Academy 47, Central Catholic 7

Basile 41, Elton 7

Loreauville 40, Catholic (NI) 28

Pickering 29, Pine Prairie 6

Iota 51, Ville Platte 20

Iowa 51, Eunice 22

Breaux Bridge 41, Beau Chene 40

Barbe 63, Lafayette 40

Sam Houston 56, New Iberia 32

Westgate 54, North Vermilion 3

Church Point 54, Crowley 14

Franklin 46, Houma Christian 22

Westminster Christian-Opelousas 63, Berchmans Academy 0

Thursday Scores:

