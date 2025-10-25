Friday Night Live Week 8 scores and highlights

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana held off a late rally from Southside to earn a 17-14 victory in one of Friday night’s top matchups in Week 8. St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, and Cecilia each posted dominant wins, while Breaux Bridge and St. Edmund escaped with one-point thrillers.
Friday's Scores:
- Covenant Christian 21, Jeanerette 18
- Vermilion Catholic 50, Opelousas Catholic 15
- Port Barre 19, Oakdale 14
- St. Edmund 52, Catholic (PC) 50
- Northwest 40, Mamou 0
- St. Thomas More 56, Rayne 8
- South Lafource 48, Morgan City 12
- Teurlings Catholic 64, East Ascension 29
- Cecilia 53, Opelousas 7
- Acadiana 17, Southside 14
- Lafayette Christian 52, Welsh 14
- Sacred Heart (VP) 49, North Central 0
- Lafayette Renaissance Charter 51, Lake Arthur 0
- Riverside Academy 47, Central Catholic 7
- Basile 41, Elton 7
- Loreauville 40, Catholic (NI) 28
- Pickering 29, Pine Prairie 6
- Iota 51, Ville Platte 20
- Iowa 51, Eunice 22
- Breaux Bridge 41, Beau Chene 40
- Barbe 63, Lafayette 40
- Sam Houston 56, New Iberia 32
- Westgate 54, North Vermilion 3
- Church Point 54, Crowley 14
- Franklin 46, Houma Christian 22
- Westminster Christian-Opelousas 63, Berchmans Academy 0
Thursday Scores:
- Westminster Christian-Lafayette 2, Gueydan 0 (forfeit)
- Carencro 66, Sulphur 34
- Centerville 28, Hanson Memorial 21
- Patterson 42, Berwick 6
- Notre Dame 28, Jennings 12
- Erath 45, St. Martinville 0
- Ascension Episcopal vs. Highland Baptist, canceled
- Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7