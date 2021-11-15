FNF21 | 2nd Round Playoff Pairings - Week 12 Schedule

2nd Round (November 18th-21st)

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A

10 St. Amant at 7 Acadiana

Class 4A

16 Eunice at 1 Edna Karr

12 Leesville at 5 Westgate

3 Warren Easton at 19 Opelousas

10 Lakeshore at 7 Cecilia

2 Neville at 18 Carencro

Class 3A

21 Donaldsonville at 5 Church Point

3 St. Martinville at 19 Iota (GOTW)

18 Wossman at 2 Abbeville

Class 2A

3 General Trass at 19 Welsh

15 Franklin at 2 Loreauville

Class 1A

9 Basile at 8 Delta Charter

Quarterfinals

Division II

5 St. Thomas More at 4 Liberty

Division III

8 Ascension Episcopal at 1 Lafayette Christian

7 St. Thomas Aquinas at 2 Notre Dame

Division IV

5 Sacred Heart at 4 Calvary Baptist

14 St. Frederick at 6 Vermilion Catholic

If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel