FNF21 | 2nd Round Playoff Pairings - Week 12 Schedule

2nd Round (November 18th-21st)
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside
Class 5A
10 St. Amant at 7 Acadiana
Class 4A
16 Eunice at 1 Edna Karr
12 Leesville at 5 Westgate
3 Warren Easton at 19 Opelousas
10 Lakeshore at 7 Cecilia
2 Neville at 18 Carencro
Class 3A
21 Donaldsonville at 5 Church Point
3 St. Martinville at 19 Iota (GOTW)
18 Wossman at 2 Abbeville
Class 2A
3 General Trass at 19 Welsh
15 Franklin at 2 Loreauville
Class 1A
9 Basile at 8 Delta Charter
Quarterfinals
Division II
5 St. Thomas More at 4 Liberty
Division III
8 Ascension Episcopal at 1 Lafayette Christian
7 St. Thomas Aquinas at 2 Notre Dame
Division IV
5 Sacred Heart at 4 Calvary Baptist
14 St. Frederick at 6 Vermilion Catholic
If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division,
