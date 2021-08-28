FNF Week 0: Jamborees Make Their Return

Jamborees, we missed you.

Friday Night Football made it's return for 2021, with Jamborees taking place across the Acadiana Area.

This week also served as our FNF Jamboree Preview Special, as we get you prepared for the new coaches, best players and biggest contenders in Acadiana entering the 2021 season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel