FNF Play of the Week - Hebert's Peanut Punch

Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 1 goes to Jack Hebert of St. Thomas More. The linebacker punched the ball out of the Madison Prep ball carrier's hand and recovered the fumble.

Congrats to Jack for winning FNF Play of the Week.

