FNF Game of the Week Preview: Lafayette Christian vs St. Thomas More

When Lafayette Christian moved into district 4-4A this season, you had a feeling a showdown between LCA and STM would decide the title.

The Knights have worn the crown in Class 1A and 2A for a while now. But in 4-4A, the Cougars have been king, winning at least a share of the district title 6 of the last 7 years.

That includes this season, as STM has already clinched at least a share of the title. With a win, the Cougs are the outright district champs. But if the Knights take the victory, it's a 3 way tie between LCA, STM and Teurlings.

These are 2 of the biggest powerhouses in our area, with the teams combining for 7 state titles over the last 6 years.

So it's only right that their first ever meeting has so much on the line.

"It's huge. It's gonna be a really big game," STM senior linebacker Christopher Blanc said. "Senior night. Just everything about it. Long awaited rivalry. They've been wanting to play us for years and now they have their chance."

"It's a blessing really for as a group," LCA Senior offensive guard Joshua Flynn said. "There was a lot of expectations coming into this year for us. A lot of question marks with all the different groups. Especially on offense, a bunch of new guys."

"Man really excited about the opportunity for our kids," LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk said. "They've worked really hard since January to put themselves in position to achieve their first goal of the year."

"We've got a lot of tough football teams in this district and we have a lot of tough football teams on our schedule," STM Head Coach Jim Hightower said. "I think we've been tested. We know what it's going to take."

