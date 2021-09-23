Cajun Field to Host Division 2 & 4 Title Game in 2021

The LHSAA Executive Committee approved the 2021 football championship sites for select schools Wednesday.

In Lafayette, Cajun Field will host Division II and Division IV on Saturday, December 11th. Tulane will hold the Division I and Division III title games on Friday, December 3rd.

The select school championships will be taking place at the same time as the non-select playoffs continue. The non-select semifinals will take place the weekend of December 3rd, while the title games will take place December 10th and 11th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

So for example, Acadiana could play in the 5A Championship in NOLA on December 11th, the same day St. Thomas More defends their Division II title.

STM are the reigning two-time Division II champs, while Lafayette Christian has won the last two Division III titles and 4 straight overall.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel