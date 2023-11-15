Acadiana meets Carencro in 2nd round showdown

Carencro and Acadiana meet again in the postseason but instead of a district crown being on the line, it’s win or go home in the playoffs.

For that reason, their game is our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

Acadiana beat Carencro in week nine to capture the District 3-5A crown while also putting an end to the Bears' perfect season.

The Rams one-point victory helped them also to receive a first-round bye.

Carencro, meanwhile, took their frustrations out on Pineville by picking up a 50-point victory in the first round of the playoffs.

These two teams know a lot about facing each other in the playoffs as they battled in 2022, with Carencro coming out on top.

So, this matchup could be one of the best we’ve seen in their saga.

“We’ve played them a bunch,” Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. “This will be the fourth time we’ve played them in two years. They play hard. They’re coached well and have good players. We know it’s going to be a good football game.”

“Like anything else, we always talk about taking advantage of opportunities,” Carencro head coach Tony Courville said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to try to do. I’m sure Acadiana has a lot to say about that. We’re going to show up and give them our best.”

