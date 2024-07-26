Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Northside Vikings

Northside Vikings

2023 Record: 4-7

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Jacarde Carter

Note: Last season, Northside hosted their first home playoff game since 2010.

Istrouma won that matchup but getting to the postseason laid the foundation for the expectations that JaCarde Carter has for his alma mater.

“It was very important because at first it was just a lot of fun,” Carter said. “Everything was about joking and clowning. There wasn’t an attention to details. We’ve grown in that aspect. We have a level of expectation and don’t want to joke about losing. We want to win every chance that we get.”

“It (playoff game) was a live moment because we got new jerseys with our name on the back,” senior Javon Broussard said. “It was a big moment for us because we’ve never had a home playoff game. Coach Carter has changed the environment of the program.”

The Vikings are still working to ‘Revive the Side’ and have guys on the roster that played a lot last season.

15 total starters come back including 4-year starters Ja’nathan Bonnet and Jekaven Felix. There are multiple returns that have two to three years of experience which Northside feels is their biggest advantage.

“With a lot of guys returning we don’t have to start from scratch,” Bonnet said. “Everybody that played last year is here again. It’s the same routine of getting better day-by-day.”

“I feel like having more people returning it’s less stressful,” senior Jemiyi Navy said. “We have a whole team that can do something. We can rotate and actually be better.”

Coach Carter says that quarterback Jaylin Williams will be back under center and is ready to lead the offense after breaking his collarbone in week one of last year.

