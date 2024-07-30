Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: New Iberia Yellow Jackets

New Iberia Yellow Jackets

2023 Record: 2-8

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Josh Lierman

Note: New Iberia returns two-time All-District running back Shanga Charles.

New Iberia went 2-8 last season. Josh Lierman enters his third year at the helm and is aiming to steer the Yellow Jackets in the right direction.

For him, the only way to accomplish that is by gaining small victories.

“I think that's how you build something great,” Lierman said. “You know you have to do all those little things. You know whether it be walking down the sidewalk or picking up a piece of trash. You gotta do those things so that you earn to get where you want to be in life.”

“Freshman year we went 0-10,” senior Dakota Alexander said. “Ever since coach Lierman took over the energy has been different in the locker room. It wasn’t like that before”

Those wins will come because of the experience that NISH holds.

The Yellow Jackets return 14 starters including two-time All-District running back Shanga Charles. The senior rushed for 1,000 yards in his sophomore and junior year and as NISH figures out who will be their starting QB, they'll lean on him to start the engine.

“I’m a downhill running back,” Charles said. “I don't do a lot of juking. I’m not the size of Derrick Henry, but that’s who I feel my game is like.”

“This is my 22nd year of coaching and he’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Lierman said. “He runs so hard. Everything’s going to go through him, and he’ll help us to control the game.”

Charles will have great running lanes once again as New Iberia brings back all of their offensive linemen.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel