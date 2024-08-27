Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Lake Arthur Tigers

Lake Arthur Tigers

2023 Record: 7-5

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Tarius Davis

Note: The Tigers boast an impressive 19 returning starters.

The Lake Arthur Tigers are coming off their best season in the Tarius Davis era, finishing with a 7-5 record and reaching the second round of the playoffs. With a solid foundation in place, the Tigers are eyeing an even more successful campaign this year.

"This offseason has probably been the best since I've been coaching," said Lake Arthur Offensive Coordinator Cason Robison. "They're motivated. They're hungry. These kids really feel like it's their time."

"We're very close. It's not even just the seniors—it's everybody on our team," said Ahmad Boudreaux, a senior offensive and defensive lineman. "We're all like brothers, and the longer we stick together, the better we're going to be throughout the season."

The Tigers, who boast an impressive 19 returning starters, are shifting towards a run-heavy offense this season. The quarterback competition between Jaxson Davis and Cameron Bonin is one of the key storylines as the team prepares for the season ahead.

"For me, it's about ball security and how they run the offense," Robison said. "I think it's going to be those details because they're both good athletes and can start. I think it's going to be detail-oriented things that will make the difference."

Lake Arthur fullback and linebacker Carson Myers echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the team's quarterback situation. "They're both going at it right now," Myers said. "And I feel like whoever ends up there, we're in good hands."

One matchup that the Tigers have circled on their calendar is against Welsh in Week 9—a game that could be pivotal as the season progresses.

