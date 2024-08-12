Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Jennings Bulldogs

Jennings Bulldogs

2023 Record: 9-4

District: 3-3A

Head Coach: Bret Fuselier

Note: Sophomore Chris Ned will be moving to quarterback for the upcoming season.

The Jennings High School Bulldogs are setting their sights higher after a promising 2023 football season under first-year head coach Bret Fuselier. The team finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and secured two postseason victories before bowing out against Cecilia.

With the experience of last season behind them, the Bulldogs are motivated to reach new heights in the upcoming year.

"We were two touchdowns away from being a 9-1 ball club," said Fuselier. "At the beginning of the season, we would’ve never dreamed of that. I like the way we progressed last year and are just trying to carry that momentum into year two. These kids know us and we know them. We had a much smoother offseason."

Senior running back ReJohn Zeno emphasized the team's championship aspirations. "It would mean a lot to win a championship," Zeno said. "We haven’t won it since 1992, but we’ve been close recently. I think that’s what everybody wants."

The Bulldogs face the challenge of returning only seven starters from last year. To adapt, the team has made several adjustments on offense, particularly within their flexbone scheme. Changes have been implemented on the offensive line, at tight end, and at quarterback. The starter is slated to be sophomore Chris Ned.

"I think if our line can hold up, he'll be really good passing," said senior wide receiver Ryan Reed. "Running the football, he’s really fast and quick."

Fuselier added, "We were able to better tailor their skillsets for what they bring to the table for us as an offense."

Jennings will kick off their 2024 season against Iowa on September 6.

