Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Erath Bobcats

Erath Bobcats

2023 Record: 2-8

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Eric Leblanc

Notes: Jack Landry becomes a full-time starter at QB after stepping in last season due to injury.

After a challenging 2023 campaign that saw the Erath Bobcats finish with a 2-8 record, the team is looking to right the ship as the new season approaches. The Bobcats, who enjoyed winning seasons in 2021 and 2022, faced several injuries last year that hurt their performance. But now, their motto for the season is to 'Row the Boat'.

Senior wide receiver Cameron Soirez is focused on making improvements: “We realized that we had some star players on the team, and we have big gaps to fill. We’re responsible for that, or we’re going to have a repeat of last season.”

Fellow senior Mason Hebert, who plays running back and linebacker, shares the sentiment: “You look at the schedule from last year and see a lot of L’s. You see the same teams pop up again for this year. You’re going to see a lot of kids coming back and be motivated to win.”

The Bobcats will return nine total starters this season, including five on defense and four on offense. One key player is quarterback Jack Landry, who took over as the starter when Lynkon Romero was injured last year. Now a junior, Landry has elevated his game and is poised to lead the offense.

“Sometimes that means we’ll need him to throw for 300-400 yards per game, or he might have to throw for 100 yards,” said Erath Head Coach Eric LeBlanc. “I need him to do what the team needs to win games.”

“So far, he’s been looking great," Soirez said. "I’m looking to have a great season with him and hope we can have great connections. I’m hoping he gets his job done well.”

A significant goal for Coach LeBlanc is to secure a win in the season opener. The Bobcats have not won their first game since 2020, and they will have an opportunity to change that when they face Loreauville on September 5th.

