Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Delcambre Panthers

Delcambre Panthers

2023 Record: 0-10

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Artie Liuzza

Note: The Panthers return 10 total starters to the team.

After a challenging season that saw the Delcambre Panthers finish without a win, head coach Artie Liuzza is determined to get his team back on track. His message to the players is simple: it takes what it takes.

“Being an athlete, you have to have certain behaviors to have success,” Liuzza said. “We discussed them. Whether you eat, sleep, or attack every rep, it takes what it takes to be successful. You’re either going to be or not.”

Senior lineman Camden Langlinais emphasized the importance of putting in the work if the Panthers want to see improvement this season.

“You can’t expect good things if you’re not putting in the work,” Langlinais said. “There’s no shortcuts in life.”

Delcambre will look to its younger players to step up this year, as the team remains junior and sophomore heavy, with just 10 total starters returning and only four seniors to provide leadership.

One of the key members of this youthful roster is sophomore quarterback Rix Robin, who is eager to take the next step in his development. Senior lineman Logun Mouton has high expectations for Robin.

“I think he’s pretty good,” Mouton said. “He’s going to be able to do a lot. He’s going to be pretty good this year.”

Liuzza knows that improving the Panthers' passing game is critical to their success.

“We have to build that passing game,” Liuzza said. “Last year he was young and undersized. He did a great job considering the circumstances. This year we’re going to have to be able to throw the football so we can spread out the defense.”

A major goal for Delcambre this season is to host a home playoff game, something the Panthers haven’t accomplished since 2008.

