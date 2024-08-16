Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Comeaux Spartans

Comeaux Spartans

2023 Record: 0-10

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Marquis Newsome

Note: The Spartans move down to District 4-4A this season.

After a winless 0-10 season in his first year at the helm, Comeaux head coach Marquis Newsome is determined to change the narrative around the Spartans. With the team moving down to District 4-4A this year, the road ahead remains challenging, but Newsome has bolstered his coaching staff and has his sights set on proving the doubters wrong.

"We understand that everybody is laughing at us and thinks we’re the same Comeaux," Newsome said. "We made some great hires to our coaching staff. We brought in two former state championship coaches. I think those additions, as well as the guys we have coming back, are going to shock some people this year."

The Spartans added former Westgate offensive coordinator Derek Landry and former Beau Chene head coach Marques Lewis to their staff. Coupled with the return of 15 starters, Comeaux believes they are ready to change the perception of the program.

"Everybody thinks we’re going to lose every game and have a certain point of view on us," senior linebacker Tristan Henry said. "We want to show them how Comeaux can be better than what it was."

Comeaux's strength lies in the trenches, with a solid core of offensive and defensive linemen expected to anchor the team. They’ll be tasked with protecting new quarterback Sean Brinkhaus, who will play a pivotal role in leading the Spartans this season.

"I expect him to lead Comeaux back to the playoffs," Newsome said of Brinkhaus. "He’s very stable and is a great leader. He leads by example and by his words. I expect him to elevate our offense more than last year."

Comeaux kicks off its 2024 campaign against South Terrebonne, eager to showcase the growth and new direction of the program.

