Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Carencro Bears

Carencro Bears

20223 Record: 9-3

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Gavin Peters

Note: Gavin Peters takes over as head coach after Tony Courville retired.

With Tony Courville's retirement as Carencro’s head coach, the Bears have turned to offensive coordinator Gavin Peters to lead the program into its next chapter.

Peters, who joined the Carencro coaching staff in 2018, has been instrumental in crafting explosive offenses that have averaged 37 points per game under his leadership. Now, as the head coach, Peters is shifting his focus toward instilling a sense of unity and responsibility in his players.

“We have to protect the team in all the choices and decisions we make,” Peters said. “We’re competing for district championships in the regular season and state championships in the playoffs.”

Senior defensive lineman Jakayln Roy echoed his coach’s sentiments, emphasizing the role of leadership within the team.

“It means that we have to hold our teammates accountable and make the senior class lead,” Roy said.

Peters faces a challenge in his first year, taking over a relatively inexperienced squad. The Bears return only five starters on defense and just two on offense. However, one of those returning offensive stars is junior quarterback Chantz Babineaux.

Babineaux, who has already garnered interest from schools like Michigan, Tulane, and UTSA, is expected to be a driving force for Carencro this season.

“I feel like I can benefit the team in many ways,” Babineaux said. “Like coach says, I need to just get the team in the endzone.”

Peters believes Babineaux’s experience will be a crucial asset.

“He’s played a lot of football since he’s been in school,” Peters said. “He might be the most experienced player in the area by now. The expectation for him is to take the next step. Coach Cortez Hankton at LSU told him that his next steps should be getting his team to a state championship, and I echo those same things.”

Carencro’s most anticipated matchup of the season will come in Week 10, when they face off against district rival Acadiana.

