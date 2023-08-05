Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Ville Platte Bulldogs

Ville Platte Bulldogs

2022 Record: 3-7

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Chris Mitchell

Note: The Bulldogs have 16 starters returning in Year One of the Chris Mitchell Era

Chris Mitchell is passionate about Ville Platte High School.

Mitchell is an alum of VP, has spent 6 years total as an assistant and now gets the chance to take over as head coach.

Mitchell's goal in year one is to restore responsibility, dedication and discipline within the Bulldogs.

"It's important for me, in reference to the kids," Mitchell explained. "I know that sports does a lot for student athletes, and it's done a lot for me and a lot of other coaches. Having a chance to bring some of that fire inspiration back to our program, it was exciting for me."

"He's a very funny, intelligent man. He been around all his life," Ville Platte defensive end Jakia Thomas said. "Good guy. Hype man basically. But now he's the head coach, so you have to respect him as the head coach.

"Coach Mitchell been great man," Ville Platte wide receiver Sage Papillon added. "Just coming in everyday, looking after us, making sure he pushing us to our limits."

Chris Mitchell was a part of the staff that went 3-7 last year, and now inherits a Bulldogs squad with 16 starters returning. That includes a defense that brings back 9 starters.

VP hopes that experience can help them get back to winning ways.

"Having the guys that have been on the field and gotten a lot of playing time," Mitchell said. "It makes it easy on the coach to know that some of the players on the field can help and guide some of the younger ones that are on the field for the very first time."

"Well 16 players, that is a lot," Thomas added. "What's really great is we still have our hogs on the line. We have the meat on the line. We still have the same 5. So it's really the skill position that you really have to work for now."

