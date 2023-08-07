Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: St. Martinville Tigers

St. Martinville Tigers

2022 Record: 7-5

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Vincent Derouen

Note: The Tigers return 15 total starters, including eight on offense.

St. Martinville reached the second round of the playoffs but was eliminated by the team they sent home in 2021—Lutcher.

This team is bringing back 15 guys from last season who are jelling together at the right time.

“We’re experienced having been there, done that,” head coach Vincent Derouen said. “Hopefully, they've been in the game enough already and nothing will be new to them.”

“We just know each other,” senior offensive lineman Dillan Phillips said. “We’ve built a bond over the last couple of years. So, bringing that all together, we could go real far with it.”

“Most of us have been together since we were younger,” senior quarterback Kaden Zenon said. “Some of us have built up a bond in high school, and most of us are brothers.”

The Tigers are also boasting two of our Super 16 members. Those guys are Arizona State commit Cullen Charles at receiver and Cajuns commit Steven Blanco at running back.

However, the leader of the Tigers huddle is quarterback Kaden Zenon. The signal caller mastered an offense that averaged 34 points in 2022.

In his senior year, he understands his mind will be his strongest asset as QB1.

“I know what's to come,” Zenon said. “We know what plays work against teams. I know every defense. So, we really have an advantage on every team because we’ve seen the film on them.”

“He has good arm talent,” Derouen said. “He throws the ball well. He's not the biggest kid in the world, but he's tough and durable. I think his football IQ really helps us out in a lot of situations.”

