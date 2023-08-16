Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Sacred Heart Trojans

Sacred Heart Trojans

2022 Record: 8-4

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Jacob Aguillard

Note: Jacob Aguillard accepted the job with the Trojans after serving as defensive coordinator at Iota.

2023 is a homecoming for Jacob Aguillard.

The 2013 Sacred Heart graduate served as defensive coordinator at Iota.

However, once the job came open at his alma mater and based on the recent success of the Trojans, he saw it as an opportunity that he couldn't pass up.

“You look at the kids, you put on the film, and see how hard they play, I think it's one of the best jobs in the area,” Aguillard said. “For me to not pursue that job would have been crazy. It was always a dream to go back to where I was from. To be able to be there now with the same administration and some of the same teachers, it's just it's been a blessing.”

Aguillard's team is young with just six total returning starters, but the Trojans know what winning looks like.

Sacred Heart reached the 2nd round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Senior Wade Pitre leads the charge from under center after playing tight end last season.

He is the head of a group that averaged 25 points per game and had six showings of scoring 30 points or more.

“I've just been getting on good terms with my receivers and linemen,” Pitre said. “We just been repeating those plays to get it down 100 percent.”

“I know Wade and trust him,” senior running back/linebacker Isac Perry said. “All the seniors and the whole entire football team trust Wade. I think he'll help lead us and can really help this team win district and lead us to the playoffs.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel