Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Rayne Wolves

Rayne Wolves

2022 Record: 5-6

District: 3-4A

Head Coach: Kaine Guidry

Note: Wolves return senior quarterback Dylan Judice

10 years ago this month, rapper Ludacris gave us the hit "Stand Up". That song most notable for the line "When I move, you move... Just like that."

For Rayne's offense, they return seven starters including three-year starter in quarterback Dylan Judice, as he looks to navigate his team back to a district title.

"Get guys lined up, understand where we want to go with the ball, when we want to check it down and just be that manager that we hope he can be that manages the game for us", says head coach Kaine Guidry.

"He is always working to get better and I'm really excited about this year", says defensive end Christian Richard. "When it's game day, Dylan has a voice but during practice he's just there and he makes sure everyone is doing their job."

The Wolves were crowned district champs in 2021 and it's a realistic goal they look to check off their to-do list.

For them, that goal is within reach as their biggest depth is among skill guys, including a deep running back core who'll partially be led by senior Joseph Emilien.

As RHS attempts more of a wing T offense, it'll continue to benefit yards on the ground.

"The offense we have this year, I'm excited for it because it gives me a chance to have more carries and it gives a chance for my team to showcase their talents as well", says Emilien whos' returning after a season off. "They can catch the ball, they can run the ball, we can do all of that out of this formation."

"From an offensive standpoint, I wouldn't say much is changing. Our terminology is staying the same. We're just blocking some things a little differently and try to give our lineman the best chance to be successful. "

