Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Kaplan Pirates

Kaplan Pirates

2021 Record: 4-6

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Cory Brodie

Note: The Pirates will be starting sophomore Sabe David at quarterback.

Cory Brodie's second year at Kaplan looked closely like his first. The Pirates finished 4-6 for a second straight year but missed out on the playoffs.

Brodie's squad won't have bell cow running back Caden Campisi and will instead go with the running back by committee route.

“It's a bunch of guys whose dads and uncle played for Kaplan,” Brodie said. “They have a lot of stock in Kaplan football. They know that it's their time now and are ready to go.”

“If I'm not having a good game, I know there's going to be somebody else that will step up and make plays,” junior running back/linebacker Bradyn Bearb said. “If someone else isn't making plays, I know that I or someone else can make plays in the offense.”

The Pirates return 16 starters and each of them are hungry to right the ship.

Offensively, Sabe David gets the nod at quarterback as a sophomore. The young gunslinger gained confidence in the spring after he earned all-district honors on the baseball field.

Overall, Kaplan plans to focus on finishing mainly because the Pirates lost three games last season by a combined eight points.

“It was very disappointing, getting so close but it still looks like you're so far,” junior linebacker Dane Frick said “It's like a race. If you run 100 meters and give up in the last 20, the person right behind you will beat you. If you keep going, you win.”

“It's just more about finishing and doing the right things every day,” Brodie said. “If we can do those things, we're going to be a really good football team that's going to surprise a lot of people.”

