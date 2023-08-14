Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Iota High Bulldogs

Iota High Bulldogs

2022 Record: 9-3

District: 4-3A

Head Coach: Ray Aucoin

Note: Bulldogs were crowned the 4-3A district champs in 2022

2022 was a successful year for the Iota Bulldogs.

They won the district 4-3A title and that in large part to their consistency of their team.

Head coach Ray Aucoin was promoted from defensive coordinator and for him it was about the buy in from his guys.

As they head into week one against a top Iowa team, he says physicality is a top priority.

"We just went into the summer thinking that we need to be more physical", says Aucoin. "We're going to scrimmage Rayne on the 17th and get that first true test. We don't really look at the scoreboard until week one. We're undersized and usually out-talented so we have to be talented and physical."

"We have a lot of guys coming back and everybody knows what to do", says senior linebacker Jackson Scott. "I think the defensive side, it'll be really great."

The bulldogs return 15 total starters, 7 on defense, but on paper, it's 15 defensive players who played significant snaps last season.

But they're physical on the other side of the ball as well and that's where returning QB one, Peyton Renfro, comes into action.

In his sophomore campaign, Refnro threw for over 1,700 yards and helped Iota average 31 points per game.

He's helped the bulldogs piece together a balanced offense.

"He had a terrific sophomore year. Took some shots, got right back up and didn't miss a beat. He became a terrific leader in the huddle and helped guide a prolific offense. It was very balanced, we had almost 3,00 yards rushing, almost 2,000 passing and he ran or offense the way anybody would want their offense to be ran."

"Peyton is not a very loud guy and usually I don't like quarterback but I like Peyton", says defensive lineman Brock Keltner. "He's a good leader, very good football player and just an all-around good dude. I'm glad he's coming back and he's going to get it done."

